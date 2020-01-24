The Albion Public Library will host Maine Humanities Council’s book discussion group Let’s Talk About It at 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 4, March 3, April 7, May 5 and June 2.

The group will meet at the library at 437 South Third St., in Albion.

The series selected is “Invisible New England” and includes the following books: “The Living is Easy” by Dorothy West; “The Burgess Boys” by Elizabeth Strout; “River Talk” by C. B. Anderson; “All souls: A Family Story from Southie” by Michael Patrick MacDonald; and “The Lobster Kings” by Alexi Zentner.

Books are provided and the discussions will be led by David Richards, director of the Margaret Chase Smith Library in Skowhegan.

Space is limited. To register, stop by the library, call Roberta Morin at 437-2019 or email her at [email protected].

