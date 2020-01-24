I am highly disturbed by the conduct of President Trump and I believe it warrants him being removed from the office before he further misuses his office for personal and political gain while continuing to support Russian interference in the American electoral process.
It is important the Senate subpoena witnesses who have firsthand knowledge of the many blatant abuses this president has committed, otherwise a dangerous precedent will be set.
The nation is counting on Maine Sen. Susan Collins to make sure the Senate impeachment trial is fair — and not the sham trial Sen. Mitch McConnell has publicly suggested he will conduct.
All of the world is watching and the outcome of this trial will be forever remembered.
Diane Weinstein
Waterville
