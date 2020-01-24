STRATTON — The Dead River Area Historical Society’s pictorial 2020 calendars are available. The cover features a 1973 photograph of some students of the last grade class at Stratton School and the first to finish the first full four years at Mt. Abram High School, according to a news release from the society.

Each month will feature the following:

• January — Stratton Union Church circa 1930s;

• February — James Bigelow Family near Flagstaff Mountain in 1948;

• March — Circa 1920s post card photo of Bag Pond Mountain from Arnold Trail;

• April — A unique postcard photograph of the Cathedral Pines Tea Room;

• May — A postcard of A.P. Wing at a wharf on the shore of Flagstaff Pond, Circa 1910;

• June — Ballerina recital early 1970s;

• July — A very early postcard photograph of the Hotel Blanchard, Stratton, circa 1907;

• August — Main Street, Stratton, a postcard circa 1920;

• September — North Branch Bridge, on the present Myer’s Lodge Road;

• October — Brig. Gen. James Stewart and Capt. Linwood Wright from Stratton in the seat of a B-52 Bomber, Loring Air Force Base, Limestone, circa 1950s;

• November — Orrin and Parintha Randall Taylor, residents of Eustis, circa 1870s; and

• December — Dead River above Eustis on the Arnold Trail, Eustis to Canada, circa early 1900s.

The back page of the calendar features a paragraph about each photograph.

Calendars are available for sale at Pines Market, 975 The Arnold Trial, Eustis; Fotter’s Market, 157 Main St., Stratton; T & L Enterprises, 141 Main St., Stratton; and Flagstaff General Store, 108 Main St., Stratton.

Calendars also can be purchased through the mail for $8, plus $2 for postage for each calendar. Mail request and payment to Dead River Area Historical Society, P.O. Box 15, Stratton, ME 04982.

There are many pictorial calendars left from previous years for sale at $2.50 each. A cook book also can be ordered for $6 each or $10 for two from the same address as the calendars.

For more information, call Mary Henderson at 246-2271.

