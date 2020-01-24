LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — Kent Mohlar, of Readfield, has been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Siena College.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student’s grade point average for the semester must be between 3.5 and 3.89.
