Northeastern University says it will make a “major announcement” next week in Portland at an event with business and political leaders.

Joseph Aoun, president of the Boston university, is scheduled to speak at Portland’s Ocean Gateway Monday morning.

Gov. Janet Mills, Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, Portland Mayor Kate Snyder and Tilson Technologies CEO Joshua Broder are also scheduled to attend, according to an advisory from the university.

Northeastern would not provide further details about its plans, but spokeswoman Shannon Nargi said the school thinks the announcement will have a “big impact” on the city. Others involved in the event also would not provide additional information.

Northeastern University is located in Boston, with campuses in Charlotte, North Carolina, the San Francisco Bay area, Vancouver, Seattle and Toronto.

The school had almost 20,300 undergraduate and 16,630 graduate students enrolled in the 2017-2018 academic year.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: