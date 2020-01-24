FAIRFIELD – Brandon Jack Blanchette, 26, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. He was born in Ellsworth, June 21, 1993.

Brandon was a hard worker and had vision. He always found work, working with others and also did side jobs. He had in recent months started his own business B&B Construction. He always took life’s challenges head on. He was a good artist, good at mechanical work, loved hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. He was very sociable and loved to dream big and talk of his dreams. He was good with children and his daughter was the pride and joy of his life. All in all a good soul, nothing he wouldn’t do for his family and friends if he could.

He was predeceased by his father, Paul Blanchette in September of 2010.

He is survived by his daughter, Aubrey Jane Blanchette and her mother Dakota, of Wales; by his mother, Rose Blanchette Desrosiers of Fairfield; his sister, Alana Blanchette of Waterville, and his brother, Travis Blanchette of Fairfield; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday Jan. 27, 2020 at Notre Dame Catholic Church at 116 Silver Street in Waterville. Light refreshments will be served after, in the parish hall.

