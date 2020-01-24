CANAAN – Keith W. Lawler Jr., 52, passed away Jan. 18, 2020 at the Maine Veteran’s Hospital in Augusta. He was born Feb. 19, 1967 in Waterville, the son of Keith W. Sr. and Rose (Hart) Lawler.

He attended Hartland Christian School and Nokomis Regional High School graduating in 1985. On Oct. 6, 2012, he married Ann Kimball of Skowhegan. He was employed by Mid-State Machine in Winslow, NRF Distributors in Augusta. He spent several years in military service with the Army National Guard. Keith enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing horse shoes, golf, family BBQs, poker, cribbage and spending time with his grandkids.

Keith is survived by his wife of eight years, Ann (Kimball) Lawler of Canaan; two sons, Trevor Leathers and wife Leslie of Canaan, Timothy Kimball and wife Brianna of Skowhegan, four daughters, Heather Lawler and significant other of Bowlinggreen, Va., Ashley Oakes and husband Julian of Canaan, Jerrica Benton of Hudson Falls, N.Y., Chelsea Wyman of Washington; father, Keith Lawler Sr. of Norridgewock; two brothers, Marshall Lawler and wife Pamela of Pittsfield, Eric Witham and significant other of Skowhegan, four sisters, Mardene Shibles and husband Willis of St. Albans, Lisa Tozier and husband Shawn of St. Albans, Karen Sinclair and husband Roger of Norway, Beckie Genthner and husband Dana of Skowhegan; special friends, Scot Bedard and wife Bobbi of Oakland, Mark Weed and wife Mary of Pittston; grandchildren, Blake, Leighton, Lincoln, Grayson, Jaxson, Courtney, Timothy Jr., Connor, Jace, Amelia Mae; several nieces, nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and many special friends.

He was predeceased by parents, Ruby Lawler, Rose Lawler and Miles Mooers; and grandchild, Reagan.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the PaCe Local 9 Banquet Hall, Waterville Road, Skowhegan.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Keith’s memory to

VA Hospice Care at Togus

1 VA Center

Augusta, ME 04333

