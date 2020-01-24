PALERMO – Marie Fernande St. Pierre, 92, of Palermo, passed away peacefully after a brief illness surrounded by her family on Jan. 17, 2020. She was born on Arpil 25, 1927 in Seigas, New Brunswick, Canada.

As the matriarch of her family, she leaves behind a long legacy of love, laughter and life. Her door was always open, as was her kitchen to family and friends. Her kindness and caring resonated through and to any and all whom had the pleasure of having her touch their lives.

She leaves behind four generations of a beautiful family that she created, sustained and kept close together and to her heart, as the phenomenal woman she was. She was the best mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who blessed us all with her kindness and generosity. Her prevailing optimism left many filled with gratitude for having been touched by such an angelic soul. She will be missed deeply, truly, madly, forever and a day.

Her remaining legacy includes her son, Giles Gerard St. Pierre of Palermo, daughter, Murielle S. DiBiase and her husband Dana DiBiase Sr. of Palermo; grandson, Dana DiBiase Jr. and Leah Maxwell of Bingham, granddaughter, Marla DiBiase of Winthrop and granddaughter, Jennifer St. Pierre and Ray Shults of Vassalboro; great-grandchildren include Dylan Fortin and Nikolette Alexander of China, Brianne DiBiase of Brighton, Mass., Colton DiBiase of St. Joseph, Mo., Kinli DiBiase and Donivyn Harms of Westbrook, Nea DiBiase of Winthrop, Ayden Michaud of Vassalboro, Colby Shults of Vassalboro, and Ravyn Shults of Vassalboro; sisters and brothers include Ernest Ruest of New Brunswick, Georgine Ruest of Matante, Quebec Canada, Lisette Butler of Moncton, New Brunswick, Yvette Fournier of New Brunswick and Claudette Ruest of Degelis, Quebec Canada.

Several generations of nieces, nephews and cousins were also blessed by her presence in their lives.

She was predeceased by her father, Romeo Odellon Ruest, her mother, Marie Anais Cyrl; her husband, Joseph Hector St. Pierre; and her brothers, Jean Guy Ruest and Joseph Jean-Louis Ruet.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at 4 p.m. at China Baptist Church, 36 Causeway Road, China, Maine. A reception will follow the service in the church vestry. Flower arrangements can be made with Augusta Florist (207) 626-2808.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 983 Ridge Road, Windsor, Maine. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

