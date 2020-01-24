JEFFERSON – William “Bill” Alton Ames Sr., 77, of Jefferson, passed away on the evening of Jan. 6, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born in Damariscotta on Sept. 23, 1942, the son of Samuel H. and Dorothy (Smith) Ames.

Bill attended Jefferson Village School and graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1960. He went to Gates Business School and graduated with a degree in business. He worked for Augusta Federal Savings Bank in Augusta for 37 years, retiring in 2000.

He married his high school sweetheart, Nancy West, in 1963. They resided in Jefferson, where they raised three children, Carole, William Jr., and Joseph.

Bill was a mason at Riverside Lodge 135 AF and AM, joining in April, 1966. He served as master from 1970-71 and 1988-89. Throughout the years, he served in every chair at one time or another. Bill also belonged to the Willow Grange in Jefferson for many years.

Bill was loved by all who knew him. If anyone needed help, old friend or new, Bill was there to lend a hand or a tool. He loved spending summers at his camp on Damariscotta Lake, which has been enjoyed by more than four generations. He enjoyed taking friends and family for boat rides on the lake. He enjoyed woodworking and made a tool bench, table and chair sets and cradles for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He enjoyed many life-long friends and always welcomed new ones. Bill and Nancy enjoyed many years of traveling in their motorhome to warm places in the winter, such as Florida and Texas.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son, William Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy, of 56 years; his daughter, Carole Colby of Augusta, his son, Joseph Ames and wife Holly, of Lindenwold, N.J.; his grandchildren, Jeffrey Feyler Jr. and wife Stacey, Erinn DeRoy and husband Blaine, William E. Ames, Jonathan Ames, Amanda Ratcliff and husband Larry, Kasey Ames, Jessica Ames, Marissa Linton, and Miranda Linton; his great-grandchildren, Jeffrey III, Bridget, Emma, Landon, Hannah, Ella, Jaxson, Coleton, Kenneth, Selina, JazmineLee, and Jaceon. He is also survived by his brothers, Kenneth Ames and Robert Ames; and by many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A graveside masonic service will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Damariscotta in the spring.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting: www.StrongHancock.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to either the

Maine Cancer Foundation

170 U.S. Rte. 1, Suite 250

Falmouth, ME 04105

or the

American Heart Association

51 U.S. Rte. 1, Suite M

Scarborough, ME 04074

