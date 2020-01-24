Impeachment is not to be taken lightly, but I believe we are up to the task. As Americans, we have sent enough messages to senators that we want fair trial of Donald Trump. All the information should be shared so the process of the trial is transparent by American standards. This means any documents and witness testimony should be aired and decided on their merit.

Donald Trump is guilty. In our faces he has flung convention of democracy and gained so much personal wealth at our expense. He has proven himself to be a poor leader and has given the country a poor standing in the global world. He cannot be trusted.

When you have Donald Trump on trial with guilt already proven in the House of Representatives, the senators have one task: be fair, allow all the evidence to be aired, ensure the witnesses testify — and remember America’s interests and not Donald Trump’s.

Jacqueline Fournier

Mount Vernon

