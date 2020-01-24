SKOWHEGAN — Looking for something to do this weekend? The town police department has a cool idea.

Come check out the ice disk on the Kennebec River that’s been all the craze on social media this week.

Police Chief David Bucknam made the pitch on the Skowhegan Police Department’s Facebook page on Thursday, in a post that included an aerial photo of the circular chunk of ice floating on the water.

The recent appearance of the ice disk on the Great Eddy on the Kennebec River in Skowhegan came about a year after a rotating ice disk on the Presumpscot River in Westbrook took the internet by storm, while also drawing crowds of onlookers and media attention. A second disk recently formed in Westbrook,but it soon stopped spinning and took on a more amorphous shape with jagged edges.

Related Ice disk appears in Great Eddy in Skowhegan

In the Skowhegan police post, Bucknam suggests people could come see the town’s ice disk this weekend if “you’re into ice cubes.”

“It’s sure pretty cool to look at,” Bucknam wrote. “After (you’re) done taking pictures of this phenomenon, head over to the Bankery and grab a hot chocolate to warm up. A good ‘get out of the house’ event.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: