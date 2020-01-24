FARMINGTON — The Diabetes Prevention Program, a national program that is proven to help people lower their chance of developing type 2 diabetes, will be offered by MaineHealth. This year-long course is at no cost, according to a news release from Franklin Memorial Hospital.

The program can help individuals:

• Learn how to eat healthier and be active;

• develop skills to make healthier choices;

• get the long-term support needed to stick with the changes; and

• Prevent or delay the development of type 2 diabetes.

Longtime local educator Kathleen Kerr will be the instructor. The following one-hour classes are scheduled in Farmington:

• Thursday, Jan. 30, 6 p.m., at the Education Center on High Street at the University of Maine Farmington;

• Wednesday, Feb. 5, 5:30 p.m., in the Crosby Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital, 11 Franklin Health Commons; and

• Tuesday, March 3, 5:30 p.m., in the Crosby Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital, 11 Franklin Health Commons.

The program meets once a week for 16 weeks, then bi-monthly or monthly for the rest of the year. This program is not designed for people who have already been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

To register, visit mhprevention.coursestorm.com.

For more information, contact Melissa Norton at [email protected] or 661-7294.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: