FARMINGTON — The Diabetes Prevention Program, a national program that is proven to help people lower their chance of developing type 2 diabetes, will be offered by MaineHealth. This year-long course is at no cost, according to a news release from Franklin Memorial Hospital.
The program can help individuals:
• Learn how to eat healthier and be active;
• develop skills to make healthier choices;
• get the long-term support needed to stick with the changes; and
• Prevent or delay the development of type 2 diabetes.
Longtime local educator Kathleen Kerr will be the instructor. The following one-hour classes are scheduled in Farmington:
• Thursday, Jan. 30, 6 p.m., at the Education Center on High Street at the University of Maine Farmington;
• Wednesday, Feb. 5, 5:30 p.m., in the Crosby Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital, 11 Franklin Health Commons; and
• Tuesday, March 3, 5:30 p.m., in the Crosby Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital, 11 Franklin Health Commons.
The program meets once a week for 16 weeks, then bi-monthly or monthly for the rest of the year. This program is not designed for people who have already been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.
To register, visit mhprevention.coursestorm.com.
For more information, contact Melissa Norton at [email protected] or 661-7294.
