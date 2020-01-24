CALAIS — The following students were named to the 2019 fall semester honors list at Washington County Community College.

President’s list: Kaylee D. Alley, of Cherryfield; Hailley Eugenie Bradbury, of Eastport; Burdette O. Brown, of Whiting; Toni L. Curtis, of Princeton; Clinton Emery Dakin, of Stockton Springs; Spencer Dwight Bechard Johnson, of Alexander; Whitney Marie Kneeland, of Baileyville; Jennifer Marie Libby, of Beals; Matthew L. Mallock, of Eastport; and Nikki Marie Mills, of Calais.

Also, Donna Lorene Mutty, of Whiting; Kaitlyn Marie Pettegrow, of East Machias; Eve Noel Rottersman, of Cherryfield; Elizabeth Lynn Scott, of Calais; Jodie Anne Shank, of Whiting; Aaron James Sixberry, of Danforth; Colleen Marie Smith of Dennysville; and Brianna Tweed Stahre, of Lubec.

Dean’s list: Kixx Krieger Alderette, of Calais; Charles D. Andoscia, of Pleasant Point; Nickolas S. Austin, of Lisbon Falls; Marjorie Elizabeth Baron, of Baileyville; Tabitha Jane Bennett, of Pembroke; Jackson Terrence Blythe, of Machiasport; Thomas Daniel Champagne, of Perry; Brooke Elizabeth Clark, of Alexander; Sienna N. Dana, of Perry; Danielle S. Doten, of Princeton; Brandi Lee Ebbeson, of Pembroke; and Malynda C. Edgerly, of Baileyville.

Also, Katie Lynn Erskine, of Baring Plantation; Kenneth Charles Fisher, of Jonesport; Joshua Brian Flaherty, of Gorham; Keila Paige Gallway, of Cooper; Trisha Marie Gamez, of Milbridge; Christopher Lee Graham, of Eastport; Megan Melinda Greene, of Calais; Elizabeth M Hastings-Renner, of Eastport; Jewel Ann Hawkins, of Wesley; Jakob Edward Holland, of Jonesboro; Gene Andrew Holmes, of Dennysville; and Nicole Christine Howland, of Princeton.

Also, Taylor Marie Lane, of Phillips; Jenah Skye Leeman, of Princeton; Sara E. Leeman, of Baileyville; Devin Alexander Libby, of Lisbon Falls; Dmitry Lyakhovich, of Mount Desert; Haylie R. McCray, of Princeton; Shawn Michael McLean, of Calais; Ruby A. McPhail, of Eastport; Jack Ryan D. Melhiser, of Calais; Nicole S. Merritt, of Lambert Lake; Matthew Shawn Miller, of Princeton; and ieisha Jordan Mitchell, of Eastport.

Also, Shawna Marie Monk, of Baileyville; Brandy Jo Mylen, of Windham; Briggette N. Newell, of Perry; Rayne Elizabeth Newell, of Princeton; Alan J Oliver, of Baileyville; Camdan Brian Poisson, of Lisbon; Jeremy Einar Pratt, of Machias; Jayda L Pressley, of Calais; Nikolaus Charles Robertson, of Bangor; Shannon Carlene Rood, of Baileyville; Joshua Michael Rugg, of Baileyville; Stacy Lee Seavey-Blake, of Milbridge; and Christopher A Small, of Verona Island.

Also, Austin Phillip Smith, of Dennysville; Lauren Rae Swimm, of Littleton; Gloria Tinker, of Calais; Mayez Elizabeth Travis, of Calais; Spencer D Ward, of Charlotte; Alex Christopher Wentzell, of Pembroke; Emily Bridgham Williams, of Harrington; Gavin Ingram Worden, of Camden; Robert Everette Worster II, of Baileyville; and Erin Louise Young, of Newburgh.

