AUGUSTA

Augusta duplicate bridge club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

FAIRFIELD

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Paul and Judy Jones, Ed Rushton and Dick Quinlan, Ken Harvey and Di Bishop tied with Tom Scholl and Elaine Campbell, and David Bourque and Suzon Morrison.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

HALLOWELL

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Maureen Brochu. Peggy Barrett placed second, and Sally Nelson placed third.

Contract bridge is played Wednesdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road. For more information, call 626-7777.

WATERVILLE

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Betty Perry and Rona Backstrom. Lee Lenfest and Madeline Poulin placed second, Sylvia Palmer and Louie Violette tied with Dick Quinlan and Alice King, for third place; and Frances Roy and Carmen Landry, place fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

