Everybody hates Big Pharma. The anti-vaccination folks have found a clever connection to turn public opinion in their favor. Rather than sticking to the point, they whip up anger against an industry that has only a tangential connection to the question to be decided.
The new law eliminating religious and philosophical exemptions for vaccinations in the public schools is aimed only at protecting the health of children with a high risk of infection. That is the only point for voters to decide: Is it worth putting a limit on the freedom of some parents to decide against vaccination in order to protect the health of children at risk of illness and even death if the rate of vaccination falls below a level that confers herd immunity?
Please let’s stick to the issue rather than setting up straw men to knock over. Children’s lives are at risk.
David Doreau
Waterville
