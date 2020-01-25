MACON, Ga. — Bailey Chalmers and Gabrielle Benedetto have been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Mercer University.

Chalmers, of Damariscotta, is a senior in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Benedetto, of Pittsfield, as a junior in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous grade-point-average standards specific to the college or school within the University.

