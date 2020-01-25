OAKLAND — Makenzie Mayo, a senior at Messalonskee High School, has been selected to receive the 2020 Principal’s Award.

This award is sponsored annually by the Maine Principals’ Association and is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship, according to a news release from the high school.

Mayo has made many contributions to Messalonskee High School as a student athlete as well as an active member of the student body. Her list of co-curricular as well as extra-curricular commitments is quite extensive. She is a member of the basketball as well as volleyball team, according to the release.

She was vice president of her class her sophomore and junior year. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, Outing Club, math team and yearbook staff. In her spare time, she is a volunteer basketball coach with the Oakland Rec department.

She has been accepted to Fordham, Temple, Seton Hall and the University of Maine at Orono. As of yet she has not decided where she will attend college but she intends to study marketing.

