UNION – Anthony F. Camporiale Jr., 64, known as “Tony” to all his friends and loved ones, died from complications of a cardiac arrest, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Born in Providence, R.I., August 16, 1955, he was the son of Anthony F. Sr. and Edith DeCaporale Camporiale. While growing up in Bristol, Tony worked part-time in the family business, Tony’s Bakery.

Educated in Rhode Island schools, Tony was a graduate of Bristol Senior High School. He went on to earn an associate degree in business and data processing from Johnson and Wales College in Providence.

From an early age, Tony sought a career in public service. He trained to become a certified volunteer firefighter/EMT and reserve officer with the Bristol Police/Fire Departments. Following this path toward law enforcement, he was employed as a security officer and dispatcher with Brown University in Providence. During this same period, Tony served as a den leader for the WEBELOS (We’ll Be Loyal Scouts), working with fifth grade students, preparing them to qualify for Boy Scout status.

Tony was a graduate of Maine Criminal Justice Academy and earned certification with the State of Rhode Island, State of South Carolina and State of Connecticut police training academies, and the National Association of School Resource Officers.

He served 19 years with the City of Rockland Police Department, retiring as a sergeant in 2017. In 2005, 2007 and 1991, Tony was honored by his comrades as officer of the year for Rockland Police Department. In 2009, he received the State of Maine Exemplary Service Award, presented by Governor John Baldacci. After 13 years of volunteer work, in 2005 Tony was honored as the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year.

Tony served a resource officer with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department at a middle school in Hilton Head, S.C. His commitment to young people was recognized in a 1995 Carolina Morning News article, reporting Tony’s positive interactions with the 1100 students at his school. A sixth grade student in that school was quoted in the article as saying, “He’ll protect us from dangerous people.”

In September of 2017, Tony began working as a security officer at the Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland, where he enjoyed the friendship of his supervisor and all the people he worked with.

In 1989, Tony met the love of his life, Debbie Reed and they were married two years later, Dec. 7, 1991. He loved every one of the 31 years they spent together. They were each other’s best friend.

Tony will be remembered for his sense of humor, compassion, kindness, most infectious laugh and entertaining story-telling skills. He took pride in his relationships and had a way of making everyone feel like they were at the top of his list. Even during his own struggles, he always had a listening ear to lend. He always put others first, from lending a helping hand when needed, to knowing when to be there even without being asked.

Tony is survived by his wife Debbie of Union; a brother Michael A. Camporiale and his wife Cherry of Stratford, Conn.; his niece Merelice Pavio and her husband Scott and their daughter Isobel of Terryville, Conn.; his grandchildren who affectionately called Tony “Pop”, Morgan Whitcomb and her husband Ryan and their son Jackson Anthony of Frankfort; brother-in-law Chuck Reed and his wife Sue of Manchester, their children Joel Reed and his significant other Melanie Jordan of Portland, Megan Babb and her husband Rusty and their children, Matty and Isabelle of Windham. Tony will forever be missed by his “fur kids”, Sammie, Baby, Tanner and Brady.

A celebration of Tony’s life will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Burpee, Carpenter and Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland. Tony directed this to be a time for his family and friends to gather, share stories and remember him with a smile. He greatly valued each one of the friendships he established throughout his life, wherever he lived and worked.

To share a memory or story with Tony’s family, please visit their online Book of Memories at www.bchfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to

Pope Memorial Humane Society of Knox County

P.O. Box 1294

Rockland, ME 04841

