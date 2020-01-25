AUGUSTA – Beverly J. Moody, 87, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 20, 2020. She was born in West Gardiner on May 21, 1932.

In addition to her parents, Beverly was predeceased by her husband, Everett; her daughter, Betty and son, Everett II.

She is survived by her daughters, Diane and Sandra, son, Todd; 11 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Beverly devoted her life to caring for her children and grandchildren from the love in her heart. Her strength was reflected in her life, being an extremely hard worker, and always taking care of others. She loved her animals and working in her flower gardens. She enjoyed being with her family and would always say “I love you” before any goodbye, although she would follow you down the road until you were out of sight. She will be greatly missed and memories of her will always be cherished.

A celebration of life with take place at Diane Cummings’s home, 11 Cummings Drive, in Sidney on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 1 p.m.

A graveside service will take place at Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta, on Friday, May 22 at 1 p.m.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.directcremationofmaine.com.

