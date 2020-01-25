WEST GARDINER – Deane Amos Gilman, 74, of West Gardiner, died unexpectedly Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born in Gardiner on August 1, 1945, the son of Earl and Doris (Glazier) Gilman.

Deane and his brother were army brats and started following their dad around the country to various army bases as well as spending three years in Germany.

After he served his country in the army, he came home to marry his sweetheart and raise his family in his hometown of West Gardiner. He drove truck for most of his career, the last 28 years with Macomber Transportation in West Gardiner.

Deane had a love for the Lord not like any other and lived his life for Christ and his family.

He is predeceased by his mother, Doris N. Gilman.

Deane is survived by his wife Christine E. Gilman of West Gardiner; two daughters, Yolanda M. Harris (Dan) of Vernon, Vt., and Wendy L. Gilman of Waltham, Mass., two sons, Sean R. Gilman of West Gardiner and Nicholas E. Gilman of Chelsea; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; one brother, Delbert Gilman; and his father Earl Gilman. He is also survived by numerous family and friends who will greatly miss him.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday Jan. 28, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. A private family burial with full military honors will take place in the spring.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous