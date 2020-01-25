This is an open plea to Sen. Susan Collins from a concerned constituent.

Composers Noel Regney and Gloria Shayne Baker wrote one of my favorite songs at the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962: “Do you hear what I hear?”. It was a time of national crisis.

The song’s lyrics just popped into my head as I watched another national crisis developing in the Jan. 22 impeachment presentation of the U.S. House managers. It made me wonder if Sen. Collins can see and hear what I see and hear. I certainly hope so.

Thank you to Rep. Adam Schiff and his colleagues.

Robert Piper

Damariscotta

