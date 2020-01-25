Let’s face it, we’ve seen this drill countless times before. Sen. Susan Collins will speak again and again about how she has to see and hear the evidence. She will tell us again and again how she has urged Mitch McConnell to allow testimony and prior procedures.
Then, if McConnell has all the votes he needs to impose his reactionary will, she will vote to impeach and claim to be moderate.
And if McConnell and Trump need her vote to condone election dirty tricks and Putin’s meddling, we all know they have it.
Phillip Davis
West Gardiner
