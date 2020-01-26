AUGUSTA — Capital Area Technical Center Building Construction Instructor Tom Holzwarth presented Greg Buzzell from Knickerbocker Group in Boothbay, a plaque of appreciation for their company donation.
The donation was a 2,000 board lot of miscellaneous boards in different widths, lengths and species to be used on various student projects.
The plaque presented is framed with birdseye maple from the donation.
