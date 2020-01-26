AUGUSTA — Capital Area Technical Center Building Construction Instructor Tom Holzwarth presented Greg Buzzell from Knickerbocker Group in Boothbay, a plaque of appreciation for their company donation.

The donation was a 2,000 board lot of miscellaneous boards in different widths, lengths and species to be used on various student projects.

The plaque presented is framed with birdseye maple from the donation.

filed under:
augusta maine, school news

