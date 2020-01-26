A Connecticut woman died Saturday night in a snowmobile crash in Solon, Maine, the Maine Warden Service said.

Michelle Pavia, 43, of Stamford was driving on Ironbound Pond around 9:45 p.m. when she struck the shoreline and was flung from her vehicle.

Pavia was not wearing a helmet. She hit the treeline, and died at the scene.

“It appears speed and operator inexperience are likely factors in the crash,” the warden service said in a news release Sunday.

The Athens Fire Department, the Solon Fire Department and the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Sergeant Aaron Cross of the Maine Warden Service warned that speed and inexperience can result in deadly crashes.

“Operators should also wear their helmets whenever they are riding,” he said in the Sunday release.

