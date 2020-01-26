FAYETTE — The next Keep Me Warm supper will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Fayette Central School on 2023 Main St.
Serving will be provided by the Board of Selectpersons and School Board.
The event will also include raffles and music.
Those who can help are asked to call Elaine Wilcox at 685-3886 or Carlene Davenport at 685-4138.
