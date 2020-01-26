DUDLEY, Mass. — Tyler Dunn, of Mount Vernon, and Tyler Dostie, of Vassalboro, have been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Nichols College.
To be included on the dean’s list, a student must have a minimum average of 3.5 for at least 12 undergraduate credit hours and must have received no grades below B- during the semester.
