DUDLEY, Mass. — Tyler Dunn, of Mount Vernon, and Tyler Dostie, of Vassalboro, have been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Nichols College.

To be included on the dean’s list, a student must have a minimum average of 3.5 for at least 12 undergraduate credit hours and must have received no grades below B- during the semester.

