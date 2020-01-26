FAIRFIELD – Henry Pouliot, 89, died Jan. 22, 2020, peacefully at his home with family by his side.

Born on Dec. 9, 1930, in Benton and raised in Fairfield Center, the son of Wilfred and Yvonne Ouellette Pouliot, he was a lifelong resident of Fairfield Center.

He leaves his best friend and wife of 65 years, Wilma (Mackay) Pouliot; his son, Philip Pouliot and his wife Debra; his two grandchildren, Jason Pouliot and wife Vicky, Travis Pouliot and partner Francis Nicdao; and his great-grandchildren, Wyatt Pouliot, Kegan, Kassadi, and Karsten.

Henry enjoyed his career at Keyes Fiber (Huhtamaki) for 26 years as a maintenance technician.

Henry and Wilma were lucky to spend 30 years in retirement making countless friends. While in Maine, they were active members of the Kennebec River Rovers RV club. He also loved traveling to Canada to visit friends and explore the countryside.

For 23 long Maine winters, they traveled south to the Red Oaks Resort in Bushnell, Florida. Here he spent time playing golf, shooting pool, expanding his creative world through carving, painting, making floats, props for plays, and more. Henry was always the first to lend a hand to neighbors, often resulting in lifelong friendships.

For many years Henry helped host large family Thanksgivings at the Victor Grange Hall in Fairfield Center. The family would like to thank Northern Lights Inland Hospice allowing Henry to remain at home while getting the best care possible. Please consider a donation to Northern Lights Inland Hospice. 200 Kennedy Memorial Drive, Waterville, ME 04901.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m., at Notre Dame Catholic Church located at 116 Silver Street, Waterville, ME 04901 with a reception in the church hall to follow.

An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

In lieu of flowers, we ask you to donate to the Victor Grange Hall. Checks can be made out to Victor Grange and sent to Roger Shorty

118 Oakland Road

Fairfield, ME 04937

