AUGUSTA – Richard F. Pepin, 93, of Old Belgrade Road, died Jan. 23, 2020 at Captain Lewis Residence, Farmingdale, after a brief illness. He was born in Augusta, on Dec. 14, 1926 the son of George Pepin and Margaret (McNamara) Pepin.

Mr. Pepin served honorably in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Associated Grocers for over 35 years. Prior to that, he worked for the family business at Augusta Ice, Coal, and Fuel. He later built houses, and owned a small excavation company, and was a landlord for over 40 years.

Richard was educated in Augusta schools and a communicant of Saint Augustine Church, a lifelong member of the Calumet Club, was big fan of both the Red Sox and Patriots. He was a very clever carpenter and handyman. He could fix or repair just about anything and enjoyed doing home projects. Richard was up at 4 a.m. every morning, very hardworking, honest, and dedicated to his family. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was a rock-solid inspiration. He left his family and friends with many great memories of a life well lived.

The family would like to thank the staff at both Captain Lewis Residence and MaineGeneral Hospital for providing excellent and compassionate care to Richard. Also, thanks to Beacon Hospice during his last few days.

He was predeceased by his parents, sister, Louise Veilleux and husband, Martin, sister, Yvette Morrissette and husband, Wilfred, sister, Beatrice Gilbert and husband Henry, brother, Leo Pepin, brother Fernand Pepin, and brother-in-law, Rene Patenaude.

Surviving is his wife of 71 years, Bernadette M. (Lacasse) Pepin of Augusta; two sons, Richard E. Pepin of Augusta and James Pepin and wife Heidi of Sidney; two daughters, Jeanne Giroux of Blue Hill and Anne Pepin of Auburn; one brother, Raymond Pepin of Augusta; one sister, Madeline Patenaude of Augusta; grandchildren, Jamie Pepin of Providence, R.I., and Joseph Pepin of Augusta; as well as many nieces and nephews.

There will be no public visiting hours. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m., at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Burial will be in Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

Memorial donations may be made to:

St. Michael School

56 Sewall St.

Augusta, ME 04330

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous