As a former state senator, I spent years looking at public policy. Now that I’m on Medicare Advantage, different policy decisions affect my life, so I’m watching what candidates for president and Congress say about health care. I will only vote for individuals willing to protect my Medicare Advantage.
For those unfamiliar, Medicare Advantage is an option through Medicare that delivers coverage through private health plans. The program enables us to choose from dozens of different health plans, many costing nothing in monthly premiums. Each plan includes doctor’s appointments, hospital care, prescription drugs, preventative care, and more.
Seniors like me appreciate having one insurance card. And with everything in the same package — even vision, dental, and hearing coverage, if you want — health plans are even empowered to coordinate our care. Experts help seniors navigate services and make sure all parts of a treatment regimen work together.
As America ages, we need to do more to prevent, delay and proactively treat disease, or health care spending will explode. The way Medicare Advantage coordinates and delivers affordable care is helping.
Those are good reasons for today’s elected leaders, including Sen. Susan Collins and Congressman Jared Golden, to ensure the program only gets better from here.
Rod Whittemore
Skowhegan
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Maine’s opioid epidemic is far from over
-
Restaurant reviews
Dine Out Maine: Is it a restaurant? A classroom? A vintage store?
-
Maine Gardener
Maine Gardener: The king of the elms is dead. Long live the heirs to the throne
-
Letters to the Editor
Support bill to jettison CMP
-
Local & State
The people involved in Jaxen Steimlosk’s care
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.