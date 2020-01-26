The Winthrop Lakes Region Camera Club, hosted by the Bailey Public Library, will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the library, 39 Bowdoin St. in Winthrop. The club is open to photographers of all levels.

Bailey Library Director Richard Fortin will kick off the club’s speaker series, he will talk about natural light, exposure and composition.

Fortin is a professional photographer who has photographed weddings and live events for the last 15 years. He also specializes in natural light portrait photography.

Fortin studied Library Science and Photography at the University of Maine in Augusta.

The club will meet at 1 p.m. the last Wednesday of every month at the library.

For more information, email Barbara Walsh at [email protected].

