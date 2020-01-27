JAY — An Andover man remained in jail Monday evening on a charge of sexually assaulting a girl under age 14 in 2019.

Nathan A. Peoples, 42, was arrested in Andover last week on a warrant and booked at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington on Thursday. He is charged with one count of gross sexual assault.

A father brought his teenage daughter to the Jay Police Department and spoke to officer Dylan Rider on Nov. 12, 2019, according to Jay Police Sgt. Russell Adams’ affidavit filed with Farmington District Court.

The girl was interviewed at a Children’s Advocacy Center in late November.

During the interview, the girl said she told Peoples to stop when he was sexually assaulting her.

Adams searched for Peoples but initially couldn’t locate him. He checked with law enforcement in Shelby County, Indiana, and found there was an active warrant for him there as of Dec. 26, 2019, according to Adams’ affidavit. A law enforcement representative told Adams they couldn’t locate Peoples, who Adams learned may be in two other towns in Indiana.

On Jan. 3, Adams went to Peoples’ mother’s house in Andover who confirmed he was living with her but was not home. Adams left a business card and the mother told Adams she would tell Peoples to call him, according to the affidavit.

Adams had a warrant issued for Peoples’ arrest.

A judge set Peoples’ bail Friday at $10,000 cash. He remained at the Franklin County jail Monday evening.

A conviction for gross sexual assault is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: