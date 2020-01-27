RICHMOND — A Souper Bowl of Caring will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Dresden-Richmond United Methodist Church community hall at 121 Pleasant St., according to a news release from the Richmond Area Food Pantry.

Local community members will serve soups, stews, chowders, a variety of bread choices, beverages and desserts at no charge. Everything is donated by community members and 100% of donations will go to support the Richmond Area Food Pantry.

Sampling of all the hot, crock pot choices is encouraged, donations will be accepted.

This event is to raise awareness and support for those who suffer from food insecurity, not knowing where their next meal will come from.

Souper Bowl of Caring is an annual event that takes place across many cities on or close to Super Bowl weekend. Nationwide, it is a weekend of giving, serving, collecting food and monetary donations to benefit a local charity.

For more information, call 607-2777, email [email protected], or find it on Facebook.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: