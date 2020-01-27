The University of Maine at Fort Kent has announced its 2019 fall semester dean’s list. This list includes full-time and part-time students.

“The primary measure of success at a university is grade point average. In order to earn the 3.2 grade point average necessary to be included on the UMFK Dean’s List, a student must demonstrate intellect, commitment, good study habits, and perseverance,” said Dr. Tex Boggs, interim president and provost, according to a news release from the university. “During the 2019 fall semester, 271 full time students demonstrated all of those attributes. An additional 178 part-time students demonstrated those same attributes by earning the 3.2 grade point average necessary to be included on the UMFK Academic Recognition List.”

UMFK, situated at the center of Acadian history and culture in Maine, is a vital resource to the St. John Valley communities. The regional baccalaureate university within the University of Maine System serves more than 1,300 students.

The community of Fort Kent has a population of more than 4,000 and is situated in the St. John River Valley. The people of the valley are largely descended from the French-Acadians and French-Canadians.

FULL-TIME DEAN’S LIST

U.S. STUDENTS

Sophia Rodriquez, of Campbell, California; Christian Simonian, of Chatsworth, California; Keri La, of Daly City, California; Stephanie Cervantes, of Dinuba, California; Cory Stewart, of Dublin, California; Ryane McDevitt, of Highland, California; Erika Gutierrez, Lof indsay, California; Treyvn Lucatero, of Rancho Mirage, California; Haley West, of Redding, California; Holly Smith, of San Diego, California; and Selome Leake, of San Francisco, California.

Also, Michael Gallion, of Shingle Springs, California; and Kaylee Neher, of Taft, California; Lovely Jourdan, of East Hartford, Connecticut; Amanda Walitynski, of New Milford, Connecticut; Ashlyn Colley, of Dover, Delaware; Guerline Cherisme, of Lake Park, Florida; China Jules, of Riviera Beach, Florida; Rachel Nance, of Honolulu, Hawaii; Payton Spragling, of Pearl City, Hawaii; and Orobosa Baptiste, of Braintree, Massachusetts.

Also, Jack Maloney, of Concord, Massachusetts; Madeline Pierce, of Haverhill, Massachusetts; Joseph Vaverka, of Malden, Massachusetts; Jacob Pliskaner, of North Andover, Massachusetts; William Lemay, of Paxton, Massachusetts; Michaela Hill, of Randolph, Massachusetts; Henry Loomis, of Chevy Chase, Maryland; Samantha Wexler, of Silver Spring, Maryland; and Noelle Sieloff, of Traverse City, Michigan.

Also, John Hart, of Fitzwilliam, New Hampshire; Jacob Paris, of Manchester, New Hampshire; Connor McLain, of Rochester, New Hampshire; Debbie Fenelus, of Irvington, New Jersey; Christine Kemp, of Lockport, New York; Kathleen Altidort, of Spring Valley, New York; Xavier Denis, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island; and Micah Petty, of Ogden, Utah.

Also; Jenacie Klinger, of Alexandria, Virginia; Emily Dugan, of Benson, Vermont; Cameron Coon and Evan Michaud, both of Fairfax, Vermont; Kyle Denning, of Milton, Vermont; Kaitlyn O’Reilly, of Montpelier, Vermont; Andrew Boutin, of Williston, Vermont; and Emily Crosslin, of Lake Tapps, Washington.

MAINE STUDENTS:

ST. JOHN VALLEY

Brenda Currier, Ethan Delena, Shiann Haggenmiller, Libby LaPointe and Jayce Martin, all of Eagle Lake; Melissa Albert, Miguel Barnaby, Taylor Barnaby, Emily Brown, Rouslene Brumer, Danielle Caron, Mitchell Charette, Caleb Chow, Michelle Cyr, Peace Denila, Salina Edwin, Emma Fay, Beatriz Garrido Jaramillo, Audrey Goodstein, Mandy Graham, Sylvie Guimond, Marcell Holness, Parker Jandreau, Lovell Jonas, Vicki Kirby, Anna Kleckerova, Subechhya Koirala, Alex Levesque, Olivia Martin, Amee Michaud, Courtney Moreira, Jasmyn Murray, Peter Nyame, Christabel Okafor, Luc Ouellette, Kaylia Pershadsingh, MacKenzie Pitre, Brad Plourde, Amber Rankine, Alex Roy, Jacob Smart, Bianca Solis Sikaffy, Morgan Soucy, Johanna Stinson, Libby Theriault, Kyra Thibeault, Kateryna Vaypan, Alexander Warner, Lauren Willette, Shaniah Williams and Kelsey Wilson, all of Fort Kent.

Also, Alyssa Raymond, of Fort Kent Mills; Kimberly Blanchette, Naomi Hebert, Abigail Lavoie, Chasity Lizotte, Annie Ouellette and Jacob True, all of Frenchville; Mark Albert, Erin Beaulieu, Kasie Blanchette, Liza Daigle, Delaney Deschaine, Crystal Hebert, Dale Hillegass, Justin Love, Brooke Morneault, Joshua Ouellette, Olivia Picard, Samuel Richards, Megan Riguette, Alexander Ruest, Benjamin Ruest, Jessica Russell, Christopher Thibodeau and Ashley Williams, all of Madawaska.

Also, Sydney Dumond, of Saint Agatha; Faith Beaupre, Holly Dube, Emily Dumond, Katie Hebert, Alex Levesque and Emily Thibeault, all of Saint David; Jacob Boucher, of Sinclair; Chelsea Michaud and William Nadeau, both of St. John Plantation; Mandy Ouellette, of St. Francis: Gabrielle Dore, of Van Buren; Lea Pelletier, of Wallagrass; and Mercedes Madore, of Winterville Plantation.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY

Drew Condon and Abby Walker, both of Ashland; Danielle Gendreau, Searra Herbert, Branden Masse, Michelle Roy and Kurt Soucy, all of Caribou; Dylan Jandreau and Sarah Watt, both of Fort Fairfield; Matthew Bouchard, Kaitlyn Condon, Brooke Howland and Dylan Jurson, all of Houlton; Lacey Lindsay, of Island Falls; Davis Levesque II, of Limestone; Jessica Michaud, of Linneus; and Mikayla Fitzpatrick and Ethan Jacques, both of Littleton.

Also, Allison McEwen, of Mars Hill; Caleb Cullen and Georgia Landry, both of Patten; Chelsea Simonds, of Presque Isle; Jordyn Ritchie, of Sherman; Bryce Coffin, of Stockholm; Linda Hadley and Julie Jencks, both of Washburn; and Sydney Smith, of Woodland.

NOT AROOSTOOK COUNTY

Amanda Dehlgren, of Acton; Jennifer Stubbs, of Addison; Mariah Basinger, of Albion; Lindsay Banks and Evelyn Withee, both of Augusta; Irene Neal, of Aurora; Brooke Russell, of Baileyville; Kristina Brown, Dalton Buck, Charity Fusco, Cristie Gallagher, Anna Lufkin, Laura Phipps and Naf Richie, all of Bangor; Valerie Boisvert, of Berwick; Luke Mason, of Bethel; Jodi-Ann Coleman, of Biddeford; Victoria Borth and Shauna Young, both of Brewer; and Rose Hagerstrom, of Bridgton.

Also, Emily Austin, Juliana Grim and Rachel Johnson, all of Brunswick; Erin McGinty, of Bucksport; Alyssa Smith, of Carmel; Kristen Boxwell, of Chester; Chloe Crone, of Danforth; Ashley Alton and Samantha Keegan, both of Detroit; Taylor Weeks, of Dexter; Emma Reynolds, of Eddington; Torri Bray, of Ellsworth; Sarah Manzo, of Etna; Kayla Quimby and Taylor Watson, both of Fairfield; James Guillaume, of Farmington; and Kathleen Dougherty, of Freeport.

Also, Justin Kemp and Olivia Owens, both of Gorham; Leslie Irish, of Gray; Mary Hammond, of Harrington; Maddison Arnold, of Holden; Taylor Brown, of Howland; Makayla Boudreau, of Hudson; Mckenzie Pelletier, of Lee; Ryan Veilleux, of Lewiston; Elise Arnold, of Lincoln; Jennifer Bauer, of Lisbon; Harmony Castonguay, Jacqueline Floyd and Adam Wilcox, all of Livermore Falls; and Joel Holmes, of Machiasport.

Also, Lauren Bean, Olivia Demchak and Xzavier LeBlanc, all of Madison; Natalie Beyenberg, of Mattawamkeag; Breanna Smith, of Milbridge; Tia Daigle, Kaylee Doody, Molly Elwell and Jessicca Girsa, all of Millinocket; Christopher Lord and Destiny Ray, both of Milo; Samantha Bachelder, of Monmouth; Gilbert Isaacs, of Mount Desert; Ashlie Beville, of Old Orchard Beach; Jessica Grant, of Palermo; and Adam Bagley, of Parkman.

Also, Holly Preston, of Perry; Cody Powers and Kristen Vereault, both of Portland; Halsey Yattaw, of Rockland; Connor Steele, of Rumford; Chloe Gustin, of Saint Albans; Todd Welsh Jr., of Scarborough; Sarah Brooks, of Skowhegan; Michelle Franzose, of South China; Morgan Crocker and Samantha Wilson, both of Stetson; Dana Greenleaf, of Trevett; and Isaac Keiran, of Union.

Also, Catherine Shelmerdine, of Warren; Brittney Prescott Champagne, of Waterville; Riley Smith, of Wayne; Julia Nixon, of Wells; Angela Dowling, of Whitneyville; Sara Ferland, Jordan Jowett, Kylie Martin and Jessica Rollins, all of Windsor; Voigt Toby, of Winn; and Jessica Bartmess, of Woolwich.

CANADA

Tolulope Oyeniyi, of Calgary, Alberta; and Dayna McLaughlin, of Carlingford, New Brunswick.

INTERNATIONAL

Nicolas Cortes Arango, of Villa Mari, Columbia; Henok Wehib, of Addis Ababa, Ethopia; Cheva Denton and Rajay Maragh, both of Kingston, Jamaica; Leacroft Lettman Jr., of Montego Bay, Jamaica; Vinnette Blake, of Westmoreland, Jamaica; Ryan Merckel, of Gauteng, South Africa; Alexis Sarmis, of Houghcon, South Africa; Oksana Hryniuk, of Chernivtsi, Ukraine; David Hillman, of Northampstonshire, United Kingdom; and Angely Carreno, of Guacara, Venzuela.

PART-TIME DEAN’S LIST

U.S. STUDENTS

Raiza Ortega, of Norco, California; Vanessa Lopez-Garcia, of Porterville, California; Alyssa Ybarra, of Rancho Cordova, California; Peace Agunanne and Iheanyichi Nwankwo, both of Tracy, California; Marissa Daigle, of Wahiawa, Hawaii; Calyn Brown, of Bethlehem, New Hampshire; Andrew Espling, of Metuchen, New Jersey; Natalie Merchant, of Fort Worth, Texas; Emmanuel Oyoh, of San Antonio, Texas; Leslee Lane, of Tomball, Texas; Joseph Wayland, of Arlington, Virginia; andAbigail Thornton, of Manson, Washington.

MAINE STATE: ST. JOHN VALLEY

Misty Bechard, Kristie Gagnon, Alisha Guimond, Tymeka Koustas, Philip Long III, Franklin McKenzie, Jessica Morin, Sarah Naenge, Joey Ouellette, Kevaughan Smith and Jacob Theriault, all of Fort Kent; Abigail Lavoie and Denver Roy, both of Frenchville; Kacey Fogarty and Kristin Gallop, both of Hodgdon; Anthony Daigle, Volha Danilichava and Loren Plourde, all of Mmadawaska. Makayla Voisine, of New Canada; Morgan Dumond, of Saint Agatha; and Lindsey Gendreau, of Van Buren.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY

Claudette Humphrey, of Benedicta; Mason Huck, Whytnie Martin-Sackett, Raylee Shaw, Sarah Sutherland and Megan Theriault, all of Caribou; Alyssa Guimond, of Fort Fairfield; Taylor Flint and Misty Wing, both of Houlton; Jayme Hovey, of Linneus; Morgan Walker, of Portage; Diana Painter, Napua Serdakowksi, Evelyn Wabwire, Jennifer Waltman and Catherine Williams, all of Presque Isle; and Joan Mendoza, of Washburn.

NOT AROOSTOOK COUNTY

Kimberly Stuart, of Alton; Susan Anderson, Patricia Hegarty and Aimee McKeen, all of Auburn; Christina DeLeon and Jayne Kelton, both of Augusta; Beth Ingersoll, of Baileyville; Stephen Burgess, Barbara Lewis, Morgan Mazzei, Rebecca Niles and Stephen Paul, all of Bangor; Alison Palm, of Belfast; Allison Laverriere, of Biddeford; Kaitlyn Libby, of Bingham; Cedar Slagle, of Blue Hill; Melissa MacKusick, of Boothbay; Michelle Allen, of Brewer; and Lindsey Bradley, of Bucksport.

Also, Taylorae Carter, of Calais; Katharine Marki, of Camden; Halee Flewelling, of Cumberland Center; Jacqueline Sterling, of Cushing; Lori Brown, of Dedham; Monica Bartels-Biswell, of Durham; Kimberlie Knox, of Farmington; Mary Pratt, of Fayette; Katelynn Dougherty and Katherine May, both of Gardiner; Jennifer Legaspi, Dorn McMahon and Jennifer Schleh, all of Gorham; and Kelsea Kuvaja, of Greenwood.

Also, Abigail Ham-Thompson, of Hallowell; Emma Upton, of Hampden; Megan McNelly, of Harrison; Ashley Cyr and Renee Richardson, both of Hermon; Brittany Albert and Amy Chase, both of Holden; Judith Whitmore, of Hudson; Julie Crafts, of Jay; Joann Legeyt, of Lee; Jasmine St. Pierre, of Levant; and Melissa Becvar, Kimberly Jacques, Courtney Marquis, Amanda Stewart and Tammy Turcotte, all of Lewiston.

Also, Sessie Stevens, of Lincoln; Devon Brewer, of Lisbon Falls; Amy Marston, of Livermore; Amanda Milligan, of Livermore Falls; Michael MacArthur, of Ludlow; Katrina Kinkead, of Mattawamkeag; Jennifer Durant, of Mechanic Falls; Kristen Hall, of Mount Vernon; Kayla Dow, of Naples; Hattie Bickford and Elizabeth Chipman, both of Newport; and Mary Brown, of Norridgewock.

Also, ; Gina Criado, of Ocean Park; Sonja Higgins, of Old Town; Lori Callnan and Heather Fogg, both of Orrington; Shannon Stone, of Owls Head; Jenna Demolet, of Pembroke; Cynthia Kenney and Madeleine Wilgus, both of Phippsburg; Doris Nalley, of Pittsfield; Sydnee Cutler, of Plymouth; Jessica Hamm, of Poland; and Megan Cressler and Horry Nkeshimana, both of Portland.

Also, Lauren Adams, of Raymond; Kimberly Cushman, of Reed Plantation; Edward Day, Emily Leavitt and Kayla-Ann Lorbeski, all of Richmond; Christopher LeBlanc, of Rockland; Melinda Hamilton, of Saco; Amanda Erskine and Kristie Price, both of Saint Albans; Victoria Capen and Kaela Godwin, both of Sanford; Ali Ward, of Skowhegan; Emily Belanger, of South China; and Andre Forrester, of South Portland.

Also, Erica Anderson, of Springvale; Nickolas Tozier, of Stillwater; Sherri Littlefield, of Swanville; Kaylee Knudsen, of Topsham; Donald Camp, of Vassalboro; Kristina Vigue of Waterville; Kayla Manifold, of West Paris; Caitlyn Planer, of Westbrook; Hannah Hill, Caitlin Michaud and Tanya Rampino, all of Windham; and Katherine Anderson and James Longfellow, both of Windsor.

Also, Jillian Grant, Jessica Grenier and Jasmine Tantoco, all of Winslow; Amelia Capella, of Woolwich; and Jessica Pernal, of Yarmouth.

CANADA

Kristi Sullivan, of Four Falls, New Brunswick.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: