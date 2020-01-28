The next three upcoming presentations in the “Social Media Breakfast Central Maine” series of business-breakfast presentations. Hosted by Tracy O’Clair, president/CEO of TOCmedia, the social-media marketing business-breakfast series is designed to empower local business, nonprofit, and entrepreneurial marketers.

The series is sponsored by The Harold Alfond Institute for Business Innovation at Thomas College, according to a news release from TOCmedia.

Each presentation will spotlight 2020’s best practices in social-media marketing, as revealed by a speaker from one of Maine’s most marketing-savvy business organizations or nonprofits. Events are set for 7:30 a.m. in the Spann Student Commons at Thomas College, 180 West River Road, in Waterville.

The first presentation, set for Friday, Jan. 31, will feature Rob Gould and Katie Denoia, director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications Specialist, respectively, at WEX Inc., who will speak on the topic “How to Recruit & Retain Top Talent on Social Media.” They will reveal today’s most savvy social-media tactics for highlighting an organization’s culture, increasing engagement with great future employees.

Subsequent Winter 2020 SMBCME speakers will be Anthony Ronzio, director of Digital Strategy at Colby College, who will present “Going Digital in a Physical World” on Friday, Feb. 28; and Luke Labree, chief marketing officer at Dennis Paper & Food Service, who will speak on the topic “The Secret to a Successful Social Media Strategy” on Friday, March 27.

Advance registration and payment of $15 is recommended at Social-Media-Breakfast-Central-Maine.eventbrite.com. The admission fee includes breakfast and coffee, plus a 30-minute business-networking opportunity.

For more information, visit Thomas.edu or call O’Clair at 512-0532.

