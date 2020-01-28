Maine artists Ashley Bryan and Daniel Minter were both honored with American Library Association awards for children’s books published last year.

Industry awards, announced Monday at the association’s meeting in Philadelphia, were given for the top books, video and audio books for children and young adults, including the Caldecott, Coretta Scott King, Newbery and Printz awards. Minter’s and Bryan’s books didn’t win the top awards but were among three others in their respective categories to receive honors.

Minter illustrated “Going Down Home with Daddy,” which was named a Caledcott Honor Book. It was written by Kelly Starling Lyons and published by Peachtree Publishers. Minter lives in Portland and has illustrated dozens of books.

Bryan’s book about his experience in World War II, “Infinite Hope: A Black Artist’s Journey from World War II to Peace,” was named a King Illustrator Honor Book. The award is named after Coretta Scott King. Bryan, who lives on Little Cranberry Island, wrote and illustrated the book, published by Atheneum Books for Young Readers.

The John Newbery Medal for the most outstanding contribution to children’s literature went to “New Kid,” written and illustrated by Jerry Craft, and the Randolph Caldecott Medal for the most distinguished American picture book for children went to “The Undefeated,” illustrated by Kadir Nelson and written by Kwame Alexander. Alexander also collaborated with Portland illustrator Melissa Sweet last year on “How to Read a Book.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »