READFIELD — An author visit featuring Nancy O’Toole Meservier is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Readfield Community Library, 1151 Main St.
The event will consist of a book signing, reading, and author Q & A. Meservier is the author of three superheroic urban fantasy books: “Red and Black,” “Black and Blue,” and the soon-to-be-published “Silver and Gold.”
Books will be available to purchase at the event; cash only.
For more information, visit nancyotoole.wordpress.com, or call the library at 2685-4089.
