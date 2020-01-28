CONWAY, S.C. — Delaney Johnston and Billie Rogers have been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Johnston, of Oakland, is a psychology major.
Rogers, of Avon, is an anthropology and geography major.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Coastal Carolina University dean’s list
-
Things to Do
Her Majesty’s Secret Circus Show set for Feb. 1
-
Community
Author to visit Readfield Community Library
-
Community
Glaser named to Clemson University dean’s list
-
Community
History of broadcasting in America is topic of talk