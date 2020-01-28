Democrats will renew their push for rural broadband expansion Tuesday when they unveil a new bill that aims to use $15 million in state funds to help expand broadband access across the state.

Sen. Erin Herbig of Belfast, sponsor of the measure, will discuss details at a press conference before a 1 p.m. hearing by the Legislature’s Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee. Nine other Senate and House Democrats have signed on as co-sponsors.

The bill comes on the heels of a new broadband plan developed by the ConnectME Authority earlier this month.

Jim Buckle, Owner of Buckle Farm in Unity and President of the Maine Farm Bureau, is expected to speak at the press conference. Funding broadband expansion has been a recurrent issue for the Legislature, which failed to advance a borrowing package to voters in 2019 that would have included funding for broadband infrastructure expansion.

The bill before the energy committee on Tuesday would channel a $15 million appropriation from the state’s General Fund to the ConnectME Authority for use towards putting its plan in action.

This story will be updated.

 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
broadband, maine legislature

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles