Sara Gideon, the leading Democratic challenger to U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, raised $3.5 million for her campaign in the final quarter of 2019.

Gideon’s campaign said in a statement Tuesday that the donors included nearly 4,200 Mainers and that 95 percent of individual donations were $100 or less.

“Over the past seven months, we’ve built a strong grassroots movement traveling to every corner of the state, holding Suppers with Sara and talking to Mainers about the challenges they face,” said Gideon, who currently serves as Maine’s Speaker of the House. “Washington is broken – it’s too responsive to special interests, and that’s why I’m not accepting any corporate PAC money in this race.”

Gideon, who launched her campaign last June, is the likely Democratic front-runner given her financial support, but she still faces a primary challenge against longtime progressive activist and lobbyist Betsy Sweet, former Google executive Ross LaJuenesse and defense attorney Bre Kidman.

The deadline for filing fourth-quarter reports with the Federal Election Commission is Friday. Gideon disclosed her top-line fundraising figures in a press release but has not filed her report yet.

Gideon had raised $3.2 million between July and September last year, eclipsing the $2.1 million Collins raised during that time. However, the four-term Republican senator had far more money overall — $7.1. million.

In addition to the major sums raised by the individual candidates, the Senate race in Maine already has seen vast amounts of outside spending and that’s likely to increase as Election Day nears.

