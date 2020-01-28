CLEMSON, S.C. — Molly A. Glaser, of Winthrop, has been named to the 2019 fall semester president’s list at Clemson University.

Glaser is an architecture major.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average.

