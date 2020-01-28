Her Majesty’s Secret Circus will perform at 2 and at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, 280 Water St. in Gardiner. Doors will open a half-hour before the show.

British super-Secret Circus agents, Honeymoon & Butterfly, are on a mission. Using their extremely high IQs, plunger arrows, and a huge stealth unicycle, their original comedy and “special” tricks are bound to save the day. The show is action-packed stunt-comedy for all ages.

Maya & Brent McCoy are Agents Butterfly & Honeymoon. They have performed Her Majesty’s Secret Circus Show, an action-packed spy-fi comedy show, since 2009.

A juggling and circus enthusiast for nearly 20 years, Brent started performing professionally in 2005 and has toured all over the planet. He has studied with master eccentric, Avner Eisenburg; improv guru, Keith Johnstone; and juggling world champion, Fritz Grobe.

Maya studied philosophy and theater at The New School in New York City, clowning at Celebration Barn Theater and apprenticed with Bread and Puppet Theater. She is a producer and co-founder of Vermont Vaudeville. Maya is on the board of directors for the Celebration Barn Theater and the Northeast Kingdom Arts Council.

Tickets cost $8 for adults and $5 for youth.

Tickets are available at Johnson Hall’s Box Office between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, by calling 582-7144 or by visiting johnsonhall.org.

