DAMARISCOTTA — “A Brief History of Broadcasting in America” will be the topic of a talk set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Skidompha Library, 184 Main St.

Skidompha Library’s Chats with Champions program will welcome Professor Nick Mills, his lecture will provide background for this year’s Camden Conference, “The Media Revolution: Changing the World.”

Professor Mills served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Colombia, helping to launch that country’s national educational television system. He then served as an officer in the U.S. Army and led a combat photography team in Vietnam, according to a news release from the library.

In Afghanistan he served as an advisor in President Hamid Karzai’s administration, and penned KARZAI — The Failing American Intervention and the Struggle for Afghanistan (Wiley & Sons, 2007), according to the release.

Mills taught a generation of undergrad and graduate journalism students as a Boston University professor for 26 years. In 2014, he was named the College of Communication Teacher of the Year. He was a broadcast journalist, News Director, reporter and morning news anchor at major Boston stations and at the ABC Radio Network in New York.

He also is the author of “Combat Photographer and Senior Writer of The American Experience in Vietnam — Reflections on an Era.” He has written for Huffington Post, Foreign Policy and other publications, and dozens of blog posts for MaineToday.com under the title, The Virtual Angler.

He resides in Cumberland and spends as much time as possible with a fly rod in his hand.

Chats with Champions is a free community offering from the library.

This program is sponsored by Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop.

For more information, call the library at 207-563-5513.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: