OAKLAND — Gabrielle Wener scored 15 points and had six rebounds to lead the Messalonskee girls basketball team to a 44-41 win over Skowhegan in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A game Tuesday night.

Grace Wener scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds for the Eagles (11-4).

Jaycie Christopher led Skowhegan (8-8) with 26 points.

RICHMOND 36, TEMPLE ACADEMY 34: Macy Carver scored a team-high 17 points and Kara Briand added nine as the Bobcats (5-10) prevailed in Richmond.

Hannah Hubbard scored a game-high 21 points to lead Temple (6-9) while Ella Baker contributed with nine.

RANGELEY 53, PINE TREE ACADEMY 19: Winnie LaRochelle had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lakers (15-0) in Rangeley.

Lauren Eastlack had 11 points for Rangeley, while Isabelle Whittier had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Regence Sandy led Pine Tree (3-11) with eight points while Paige Tyson had seven.

MADISON 52, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 35: Katie Worthen scored 20 points to lead the Bulldogs to a Mountain Valley Conference win over the Phoenix in Madison.

Emily Edgerly scored 12 points, while Abi Spaulding had five points and 12 rebounds for Madison (10-5).

Mariyah Fournier led Spruce Mountain (2-12) with 11 points.

WATERVILLE 66, MCI 40: Maddie Martin scored 19 points to lead the Purple Panthers to a KVAC win over the Huskies in Waterville.

Jayda Murray scored 14 points, while Kali Thompson had 12 points and nine rebounds for Waterville (15-1).

Natalie Sites led MCI (2-14) with 14 points, while Danielle Dow added 10 points.

GARDINER 57, CONY 37: Bailey Poore scored 18 points to lead the Tigers past the rival Rams in Gardiner.

Kassidy Collins scored 14 points, while Lizzy Gruber scored 14 points and had 22 rebounds for Gardiner (14-1).

Sierra Prebit led Cony (4-12) with 12 points, while Raegan Bechard added 11 points.

LISBON 44, MT. ABRAM 30: The Greyhounds (9-6) pulled away in the first quarter and maintained the lead to dispatch the Roadrunners (4-11) in Salem.

Lisbon outscored Mt. Abram 18-4 in the first quarter. Junior guard Gianna Russo scored 14 points, while Destiny Dechaines added 12 for the Greyhounds.

Junior guard Kaylee Knight had a team-leading 12 points, while junior forward Madison Phelps contributed 11 points for Mt. Abram in the losing effort.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 51, MONMOUTH 47: The Falcons (8-7) dominated in the fourth quarter to disorient the Mustangs (12-3) in Rumford.

Rylee Sevigney garnered a game-high 22 points, and Kierstyn Lyons contributed another 19 points to power Mountain Valley.

Libby Clement led Monmouth with 18 points, while Audrey Fletcher and Kate Harris scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, in the losing effort.

BUCKFIELD 42, VALLEY 37: Kathryn Henderson had seven of her 13 points in the fourth quarter as the Bucks came from behind to defeat the Cavaliers in Buckfield.

Molly Bourget had nine points for Buckfield (7-8).

Emily Collins and Logan McDonald each had nine points for Valley (7-8).

BOYS BASKETBALL

FOREST HILLS 88, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 38: Parker Desjardins scored 29 points, while Hunter Cuddy had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers in an East/West win over the Guardians in Hinckley.

Mason Desjardins added 11 points for Forest Hills (16-0).

Edison Odess and Caleb Reardon each led Seascoast (3-12) with nine points.

LAWRENCE 63, ERSKINE 58: Dylan Coombs scored 21 points to lead the Bulldogs over the Eagles in Fairfield.

Zackary Nickerson scored 11 points, while Dylan Martin-Hachey added 10 points for Lawrence (7-9).

Nicholas Hayden led Erskine (2-13) with 16 points.

RANGELEY 56, PINE TREE ACADEMY 52: Kenneth Thompson led the Lakers with 25 points for the four point win over the Breakers in Rangeley.

Trevor Dolbier and Ian Lillis each had nine points for Rangeley (14-1).

Pine Tree dominated the boards in the first half, but the Lakers took control of the rebounding in the third quarter and outscored the Breakers 18-11 to a take a 44-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

Chris Amisi was the Breakers (8-7) leading scorer with 34 points and Jahiesh Stewart had eight points.

MARANACOOK 65, WINSLOW 55: Casey Cormier scored 21 points to lead the Black Bears to a KVAC win over the Black Raiders in Readfield.

Cash McClure scored 13 points, while Tim Worster added 10 points for Maranacook (13-2).

Jason Reynolds led Winslow (8-7) with 21 points, while Colby Pomeroy added 14.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: