WEST GARDINER – Charles Frank Collins, Jr, 67 passed away Jan. 8, 2020 at Maine General Health in Augusta with his sons, Skip and Jerrime, and sister, Gail, by his side. He was born in Portsmouth, N.H. Feb. 9, 1952, the son of the late Charles Frank Collins, Sr and Carley (Lafland) Collins. He attended night school and received his high school diploma in 1985. His last place of employment was North Center Foods, Association in Augusta. He loved hunting and fishing, watching sports, camping, and cookouts with his family. He was predeceased by the love of his life Jennifer Shorey Collins; his parents; siblings Joe Richards, Wendell Collins, and Cathy Collins.Charles is survived by his son Jerrime and fiance Lori and granddaughters Kristen, Kami, and Kassidy Collins; son Skipper Collins and wife Patricia and grandson Josh; several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. Celebration of Life planned at a later date in June at 29 Turkey Lane West Gardiner. Interment at Cherry Hill Cemetary on the Day of his Celebration of Life The Family would like to thank the staff and doctors at Maine General Health for the care provided.

