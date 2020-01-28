UNITY – Patricia A. (Walsh) Toto, a lifetime nurse and a longtime resident of Unity, passed away at Maine Medical Center after a long illness surrounded by family on Jan. 18, 2020.

She was born the daughter of James A. and Dorothea D. (Cadden) Walsh in Pawtucket, R.I. on Oct. 24, 1934.

She lived in and attended school in Charlestown, R.I. and graduated from High School in Providence, R.I. at the age of 16. Following graduation, she attended Salve Regina College in Newport, R.I. where she graduated with a BS in Nursing.

Upon graduation, she worked as a charge nurse at South County Hospital. In 1956 she met the love of her life, and in August of 1957 she married Daniel A. Toto of Warwick, R.I. In 1960 they moved to Unity, Maine where she went to work at Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield, Maine. In 1967 she became a nursing instructor at the Maine School of Practical Nursing in Waterville, eventually becoming the principal of the school.

In 1981, she became the director of the Associate Degree Nursing Program at Kennebec Valley Technical College in Fairfield, a program that she developed and implemented. In 1996 she stepped down as Director to oversee the Student Placement Program at KVTC, also proofreading Nursing textbooks for a major publishing house until she retired in 1998.

Following her retirement, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading, cooking, traveling with her husband and playing cribbage. She was an avid Red Sox fan, loved her daily crossword puzzles, spending time with her large family and remaining the matriarch of the clan. She was fiercely proud of her Irish heritage and every year she looked forward to St. Paddy’s Day, the bagpipes, and Irish music.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel A. Toto; and her great-grandson, Gunner Toto.

She is survived by her brother, James A. Walsh Jr. and wife Carolyn of Palm City, Fla.; her children, Daniel A. Toto Jr. of Vassalboro, Christopher J. Toto and wife Diane of Windham, Dr. Timothy P. Toto of Unity and significant other Betsy Shields of Old Town, Caroline W. Toto-Lawrence and husband Peter of Fairfield and Suzanne P. Giles and husband Jonathan of Brunswick; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jennifer Prickett and her children Ann, Ava and Abigail of Vassalboro, Anna Mowatt, husband Joshua and their children Silas and Piper of Vassalboro, Sarah Toto and husband Tristan Mills of Bangor, Nicholas Toto of Windham and his children Brodie Toto of Newfield, Vito Toto of Windham and Hunter Toto of Yarmouth, Kaitlin Toto of Portland, Brendan Toto of Bangor, Michaela Lawrence of Fairfield and Ryan Giles of Brunswick; her sisters-in-law, Mary G. Haley of Warwick, R.I. and Angela L. Schiraldi of Orlando, Fla; and her many nieces and nephews.

Patricia’s wishes were for a private family funeral. There will be a burial in the spring at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta, Maine.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in her name to:

Maine Public Safety Pipe & Drum Corp.

P.O. Box 8821

Portland, 04104

