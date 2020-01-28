WINSLOW – Brenda Marie Levesque, 56, died at home surrounded by family after a long battle with Ovarian Cancer on Jan. 24, 2020. Brenda was born on Nov. 21, 1963 in Fort Kent to Lionel and Geraldine “St. Onge” Levesque.

She attended Van Buren Secondary School and graduated in 1982. Brenda worked for Marden’s from August of 1988 – June of 2016 as a furniture salesperson for most of her career. Brenda, known to many of her customers as “Frenchie”, was well liked by many customers. She enjoyed coloring, reading, and most of all her grandkids – the pride and joy of her life.

Brenda was predeceased by her dad, Lionel Levesque and brother, Michael Levesque. She is survived by her live in partner of 34 years Mike Cyr; two daughters, Keisha Cyr and Fiancé Richie Yvon of Windsor, and Sarah Lynds and husband Ben of Houlton; her mother, Geraldine Levesque of Grand Isle; two brothers Daniel Levesque of Southington, Conn. and Kenneth Levesque of St. David, Maine, two sisters Jackie Ayotte of Sabetha, Kan. and Lynn Dumond and husband Ricky of Van Buren; her three grandchildren, Drake Lynds of Houlton, Jamison Yvon and Zoey Yvon both of Windsor; as well as several nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A very special thank you to MaineGeneral Hospice and all of the friends and family that provided support during her final weeks, especially Ken Quirion.

The funeral will be Friday Jan. 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Notre Dame Church in Waterville. The family invites you to visit at the church prior to the service at 10 a.m. Burial will be at a later date at the St. Gerard Cemetery in Grand Isle, Maine.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

The Barbara Bush

Children’s Hospital

22 Bramhall St.

Portland, ME 04102

Attn: Development Department

