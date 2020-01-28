ST. ALBANS – Edward Hall, 87, of St. Albans, passed peacefully on Jan. 27, 2020, at the Maine Veterans Home in Bangor. He was born in Hartland on Sept, 8, 1932, the son of Pauline (Page) and Frank Hall. After his mother’s passing at a young age he was raised by his maternal grandparents, Eva and Vernard Stanhope. He attended Hartland Academy and joined the Army in 1949. After leaving the military, he was employed at the Hartland Tannery and met his future wife, Barbara Winship, through their mutual love of bowling at the Pittsfield Bowling Alley. They married on April 30, 1960 and lived in St. Albans for their entire married life. He also worked at Northeast Shoe and Dexter Shoe before moving on to SAD53 as a bus driver and custodian. He retired in 1994.During his younger years, he loved to play cards and go camping and fishing. Travelling to attend sporting events and music competitions for his children as well as his grandchildren was important to him. Music was a big part of his life in later years—travelling to the Grand Ole Opry, Branson, as well as many local music jams.Throughout his life he enjoyed sharing his love of sports, mostly cheering for the New England teams. As a member of the American Legion, he participated in several bowling tournaments around the state. Above all, bowling was his lifelong passion. A tradition that he has passed along to the next three generations.He was predeceased by his father, Frank Hall and stepmother, Alfreda Najarian; three brothers, Raymon, Bradley and Frank; special nephew, Bradley Jr “Bubba”.He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara Hall; daughter, Darlene (Ralph) Huff, two sons, Darren Hall and David (Sherry) Hall; grandchildren, Matthew (Vanessa) Huff, Kristy (Patrick) Hapworth, Dawson, Abigail, and Sophie Hall and their mother, Lori Dawson; two great-grandchildren, Morgan and Jacoby Huff; two brothers, Ken (Sheila) Hall, Orman (Jeanette) Hall; four sisters, Julie (Vinny) Gibney, Alfreda (Alex) Orosco, Betty Susi, and Hazel Charland; a special sister-in-law, Alice Caldwell; and several nieces and nephews.A special thanks to all the nursing staff at the Veterans Home for the wonderful care he received. A big thank you also to friends and family who visited and sent cards. A very special thanks to Mike King whose friendship was greatly cherished.The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Ave., Pittsfield. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the funeral home. A committal with military honors will take place in the spring.To leave a message of kindness or share a memory, please visit www.shoreynichols.com.Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Maine Veterans Home Activities Fund 44 Hogan Rd.Bangor, ME 04401

