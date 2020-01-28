BINGHAM – Harry Houghton Melcher, 94, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at the Redington Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan. He was born in Bingham on August 11, 1925, a son of Edmund and Louise (Durgin) Melcher.

He married Jeanette (Farrar) on April 26, 1948. Harry attended Bingham schools and graduated from Gould Academy in 1943. After graduation, Harry enlisted in the Army Air-force. He flew bombing missions out of England and was shot down over Germany in January, 1945. He was a POW until April 1945. Harry was a self employed logger most of his life. From 1950 until 1961 he was in charge of company operations for SD Warren Company in the Bridgeton area. He then moved back to Bingham in 1961 and continued in the logging business until 1977 when he started Harry H. Melcher and Sons with Michael and Daniel. He retired in 1995.

Harry was predeceased by his parents; wife Jeanette; son Michael; and brother William Melcher.

Surviving him are his sons Edmund and wife Frederica of Bingham, Daniel and wife Janet of Bingham, and daughter-n-law Susan Clayton of Moxie. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Andrew (Christina) Melcher, Bethany Melcher, Matthew Melcher, Erin (David) Jackson, Megan (Douglas) George and Lucas (Marcy) Melcher; as well as eight great-grandchildren; special extended family Earl and Tammy Fitzmaurice and their children Jessica, Loretta, and Jeri Dee.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Karen Madore, Maine Elder Care, and Mary Beth Brown, VA Nurse for their special care given to Harry.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Bingham Village Cemetery at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the care of Giberson Funeral Home in Bingham. To leave a condolence or view the online obituary and funeral information go to their website at www.gibersonfuneralhome.com.

