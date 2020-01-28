AUGUSTA – Joseph Leo Wilfrid Quirion, 88, of Augusta, died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.He was born in Augusta July 25, 1931 the son of Leo and Yvonne (Godbout) Quirion. He attended Augusta Schools and University of Southern Maine where he graduated with his Bachelors. He enlisted in the Air Force and served his country for eight years, four in the Army and then four more in the Air Force, attaining the rank of Airman First Class. He worked at Togus as Chief of the Educational Therapy Section, retiring in 1983. While at Togus, Joe was President of the NFFE. Joe was married to Louise Lemieux on April 18th, 1959.When he wasn’t working, Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and playing cribbage and BINGO. He was a Master Maine Guide, spending many hours in the North Woods hunting, fishing and guiding others. He was the kind of guy who was always willing to help someone in need, especially the Ladies of St. Anne, Transfiguration Hermitage and the Nuns at Hermitage in Windsor. He also played an early role at Bread of Life in Augusta. Joe and Louise traveled quite a bit including trips to Las Vegas and Alaska.He was a member of the Calumet Club, 82nd Airborne Association, Southern Maine Trapping Association, the DAV, Knights of Columbus Council 334 Third Degree and Council 340, Fourth Degree, the Augusta Elks Lodge and the American Legion, Post 2 in Augusta.Joe was predeceased by his parents; his son, Marc; and siblings, Noella Bouchard, Robert Quirion and Clement Quirion.He is survived by his children, Jeffrey Quirion of Augusta, Brian Quirion of Dresden, and Glenn Quirion of Roxbury, Mass.; a grandson, Joshua Quirion Venter; his siblings, Therese Grondin of West Gardiner, Marie Ann Jacque of Augusta and Roland Quirion of Augusta; his Godchildren, Alice Chicione, Daniel Bolduc and Michael Jacque; as well as many cousins and friends. “God, country, family and friends”A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Augusta, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery chapel, 163 Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta.Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Memorial contributions may be made to:The Transfiguration Hermitage 205 Windsor Neck Rd.Windsor, ME 04363

