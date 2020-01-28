FRIENDSHIP – Marshall “Rocco” Perfetto, age 1, of Friendship, passed away into the loving arms of the Lord on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at the Sussman House in Rockport. Rocco was born on Oct. 25, 2018 in Damarsicotta to Marshall and Danielle (Myers) Perfetto.

A celebration of Rocco’s life will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Waldoboro, 71 Grace Ave, Waldoboro.

A full obituary will be published on a later date.

To share a memory or condolence with Rocco’s family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, Rockland

